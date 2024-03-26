Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 878 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $131,357.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,082,837. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.26. The company had a trading volume of 72,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,875. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $157.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

