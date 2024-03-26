Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,136 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.38% of The Ensign Group worth $23,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at $2,520,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,782 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.35. The company had a trading volume of 43,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,836. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.14 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

