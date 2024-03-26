Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Forterra Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:FORT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 176.40 ($2.23). 280,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 122.20 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 207.50 ($2.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.05. The firm has a market cap of £375.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

