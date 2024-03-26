Gaia (GAIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

Gaia Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

