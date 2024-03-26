Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Down 2.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.66 and last traded at C$14.08. Approximately 238,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 955,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

About Galaxy Digital

The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.00.

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.