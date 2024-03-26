Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Down 2.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.66 and last traded at C$14.08. Approximately 238,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 955,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GLXY
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- Trading Halts Explained
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.