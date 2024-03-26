Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $541,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

