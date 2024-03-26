Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 166.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.75%.

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.