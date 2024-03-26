GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $24.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPS. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of GPS opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,682 shares of company stock worth $3,709,638 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $20,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

