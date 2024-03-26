GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $25.20

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KGI Securities from $9.10 to $25.20 in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.89.

GPS opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,682 shares of company stock worth $3,709,638. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

