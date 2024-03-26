GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. GAP’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 145,468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,617,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

