GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,497,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,704,009 shares.The stock last traded at $6.67 and had previously closed at $8.37.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of GDS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

