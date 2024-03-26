Gemfields Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.01 (LON:GEM)

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Gemfields Group stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 169,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Gemfields Group has a 1 year low of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 20.27 ($0.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £146.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.02.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

