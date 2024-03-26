Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $29.98

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.98, but opened at $30.92. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 29,933 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

