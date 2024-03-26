Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 212,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Gentex Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

