Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Raised to $160.00 at Evercore ISI

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

GPC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.22. The stock had a trading volume of 165,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.