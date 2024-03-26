GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $26.34. 1,229,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,135,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology
In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,178,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,574 in the last 90 days.
Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.