GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $26.34. 1,229,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,135,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.40.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,178,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,574 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

