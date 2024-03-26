Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 27,876 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $939.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.40.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
