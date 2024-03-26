Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 27,876 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $939.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

