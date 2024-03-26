Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $5.97

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $6.19. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 210,169 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.
Global Business Travel Group Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Express Co acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,721,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth $170,437,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,400 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,173,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 614.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 413,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
