Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $5.97

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $6.19. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 210,169 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Express Co acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,721,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth $170,437,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,400 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,173,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 614.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 413,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

