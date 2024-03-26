Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after buying an additional 2,537,941 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

