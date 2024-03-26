GlycoMimetics (GLYC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of GLYC opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $181.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 124,861 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 200,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 107,208 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLYC. StockNews.com downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

