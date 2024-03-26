Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GRT.UN traded down C$0.47 on Tuesday, hitting C$75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.88. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$62.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Laurentian upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.33.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

