GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.60

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 1355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$68.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.84.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.07). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of C$11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.44 million. Research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

