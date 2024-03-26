Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires $49,950.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,347,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,848,584.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Snehal Patel acquired 4,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $53,423.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Snehal Patel acquired 12,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greenwich LifeSciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.