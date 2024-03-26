Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.1%.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance
GHI stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 15.26. The stock has a market cap of $381.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $17.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter worth $686,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
