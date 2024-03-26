Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 301,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 280,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $889.61 million, a PE ratio of -412.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,745,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,294,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,745,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,294,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,568 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,960 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,256,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,735,000 after acquiring an additional 197,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after buying an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,137,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after buying an additional 130,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

