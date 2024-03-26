GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) and Yamada (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Head-To-Head Review

Yamada (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Yamada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of GrowGeneration shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of GrowGeneration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Yamada alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Yamada and GrowGeneration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamada N/A N/A N/A GrowGeneration -20.58% -15.60% -11.43%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamada N/A N/A N/A $30.81 0.09 GrowGeneration $225.88 million 0.69 -$46.50 million ($0.75) -3.39

This table compares Yamada and GrowGeneration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yamada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GrowGeneration. GrowGeneration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yamada and GrowGeneration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamada 0 0 0 0 N/A GrowGeneration 0 1 2 0 2.67

GrowGeneration has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 91.93%. Given GrowGeneration’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GrowGeneration is more favorable than Yamada.

About Yamada

(Get Free Report)

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones. The Housing segment sells detached houses, as well as manufactures and sells housing equipment, such as baths and kitchens. The Finance segment develops a range of financial products in the new construction, renovation, fund settlement, insurance products, and life plan proposals. The Environmental segment involved in the reuse, recycling and recycling business for products centered on home appliances and personal computers. The company was formerly known as Yamada Denki Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2020. Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

About GrowGeneration

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products. It operates a chain of stores in California, Colorado, Michigan, Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Montana, New York, Ohio, Mississippi, Missouri, Arizona, Rhode Island, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, and New Mexico, as well as growgeneration.com, an online superstore for cultivators, a wholesale business for resellers, HRG Distribution, and benching, racking, and storage solutions and MMI. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.