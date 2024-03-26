Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 2,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 83,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.10.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.0102 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 300.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
