GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $38.51 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001692 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000693 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.