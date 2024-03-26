H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUL

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $265,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,357 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,655 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $5,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.