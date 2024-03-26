Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,335.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 378,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 224.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after buying an additional 320,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.