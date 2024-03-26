Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of HALL opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

