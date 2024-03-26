Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

