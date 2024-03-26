Hardeep Gulati Sells 3,150 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $65,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,060,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79.

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25.

PowerSchool Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,710. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -108.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PWSC

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 580,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after acquiring an additional 188,610 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,227,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248,612 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.