Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Hasbro by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,945,000 after purchasing an additional 166,294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 595.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,766 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

