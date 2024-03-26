HC Wainwright Boosts OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Price Target to $7.00

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OKYO stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. OKYO Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of OKYO Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of OKYO Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Featured Stories

