HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 231.13% from the company’s current price.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. 7,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,559. The company has a market cap of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Insider Activity

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aprea Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

