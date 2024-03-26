HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 231.13% from the company’s current price.
Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. 7,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,559. The company has a market cap of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.
Insider Activity
In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.
