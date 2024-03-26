HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,536,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $622,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1,924.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 192,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.