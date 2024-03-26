HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 202.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRNS. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $487.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

