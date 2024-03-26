Head to Head Contrast: UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) & United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 3.55% 2.05% 0.56% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMH Properties and United Development Funding IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $220.93 million 4.91 $8.01 million ($0.15) -104.33 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UMH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

75.4% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for UMH Properties and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

UMH Properties currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Given UMH Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

UMH Properties beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

