Head-To-Head Survey: Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) versus Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Origin Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 2.66 $87.71 million $3.21 9.35 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.44 million 1.08 $1.43 million $0.50 10.86

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glen Burnie Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% Glen Burnie Bancorp 9.90% 8.81% 0.40%

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer instalment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services, such as telephone and online banking, bill pay, card management and control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the acquisition and disposition of other real estate properties. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also operates a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

