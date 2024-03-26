HealthEquity’s (HQY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.55.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 124.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,643 shares of company stock worth $592,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 82,280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $5,162,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 57.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 399,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 146,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

