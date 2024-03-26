Heliogen’s (HLGN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Melius Research

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Melius Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Heliogen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HLGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Heliogen has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $13.65.

Institutional Trading of Heliogen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.

