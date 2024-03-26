Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $13.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOMO. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $422.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hello Group by 254.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hello Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

