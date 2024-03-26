Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.93. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henry Boot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON BOOT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 182 ($2.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.19. Henry Boot has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 250 ($3.16). The firm has a market cap of £243.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,216.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.83.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

