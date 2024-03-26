Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HTBK

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $506.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.