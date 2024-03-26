Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,153.34

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00006120 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $156.15 million and approximately $51,153.34 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007315 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00026266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00015893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,374.50 or 1.00773433 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00151601 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.28376737 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $40,215.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

