Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $208.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.48.

Hershey Trading Down 2.9 %

Hershey stock opened at $192.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.04.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,018 shares of company stock worth $769,564. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Hershey by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

