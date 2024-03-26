Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663,417 shares during the quarter. Hillman Solutions makes up 2.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $61,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after buying an additional 1,613,190 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,811,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 233,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,698,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $1,562,681.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $1,562,681.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.