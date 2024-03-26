Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.39

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 209644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.