Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CRO Yuval Harry Sells 14,938 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $256,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hippo Price Performance

NYSE:HIPO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 81,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,993. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hippo by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hippo by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,475,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hippo by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,533,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,449,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hippo by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,739,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,877,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 72,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

